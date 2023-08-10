BHU UG seat allotment result 2023 for round 2 on August 11 due to mismatch in data, check details here

BHU UG Seat Allotment Result 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) informed through the official website that BHU undergraduate (BHU UG) seat allotment 2023 list for round 2 will be released on August 11, 2023. The BHU UG seat allotment result round 2 date has been postponed due to the mismatch of data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and by the candidates.

Earlier, the BHU allotment list for round 2 was scheduled to be uploaded on August 7 and the third round allocation on August 9, 2023. Candidates can check BHU UG 2nd seat allotment result 2023 online at the official website: bhuonline.in. There will be a total of 8 rounds of BHU UG seat allotments for regular students.

How to check the BHU UG 2nd seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates can check the seat allotment list online at the official website: bhuonline.in. They can check below the steps to know how to download the BHU UG allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to UG admission

Step 3: Click on the link for BHU UG allotment list

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter the required credentials email ID and password

Step 6: BHU UG selection list will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

BHU Choice Filling Updates

BHU has advised candidates to prioritise the regular seat option over the paid seats for their preferred course. However, if a candidate chooses a paid seat option despite having a chance of qualifying based on merit, they will be allotted the paid seat, it said. The BHU UG seat allotment will be based on the candidate's "preference order" and merit. The university also announced to declare the BHU PG allotment results after August 11.

