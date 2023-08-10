DU PG Admission 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Submit Applications Through Direct Link Here

DU PG Admission 2023: Delhi University will close the DU PG 2023 application window today, August 10, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CUET PG entrance exams can apply for admission to colleges in Delhi University for admission to postgraduate programmes.

Delhi University PG registrations began on July 27, 2023. Candidates participating in the Delhi University admission process are required to mandatorily complete the registrations in order to be considered for the allotment process.

Delhi University PG admission registration link is available on the official website - pgadmission.uod.ac.in. The link for students to register for postgraduate admissions is also available here.

Delhi University PG Registration 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

How to Register for Delhi University PG Admission 2023.

Delhi University is conducting the registrations for postgraduate admissions until today, August 10, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the PG admission portal

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the PG application form

Step 5: Upload all required documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Save the filled application and click on the final submission link

Delhi University will be releasing the first allotment list for PG admissions on August 17, 2023. A total of three allocation rounds will be conducted for the postgraduate courses. The university is also expected to announce more counselling rounds depending on the availability of seats after the third round allotment.

