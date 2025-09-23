Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registrations Begin Today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Key Points
- Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2025 round 1 counselling begins today
- Last date to submit registration is September 29, 2025
- Registration link at bsebeboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has commenced the Bihar AYUSH UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling process. According to the schedule available, the last date for candidates to register for the counselling round is September 29, 2025.
BCECEB is conducting the Bihar AYUHS UG counselling round 1 registrations for admissions to the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) courses offered in medical colleges across the state.
Bihar AYUHS UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official counselling website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling round through the direct link given here.
Bihar AYUHS UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Click Here
Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Registration Process
The Bihar AYUSH UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link will be available soon. Follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB
Step 2: Click on ‘Online Portal for UGMAC AYUSH
Step 3: Enter the NEET(UG)-2025 Roll No., Candidate's Name and Date of Birt
Step 4: After authentication, fill out the details in the application
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 7: Save and submit
Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Fee Payment
The fee must be submitted in the online mode. The fee can be submitted via credit/ debit card or via net banking facilities. The category wise fee details are provided below
Unreserved/ EWS/ BC/ EBC category
|
Rs. 1200/-
|
SC/ST/DQ
|
Rs. 600/-
