Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registrations Begin Today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has commenced the Bihar AYUSH UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling process. According to the schedule available, the last date for candidates to register for the counselling round is September 29, 2025.

BCECEB is conducting the Bihar AYUHS UG counselling round 1 registrations for admissions to the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) courses offered in medical colleges across the state.

Bihar AYUHS UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official counselling website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling round through the direct link given here.