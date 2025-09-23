Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registrations Begin Today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 23, 2025, 12:43 IST

Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 round 1 registrations begin today. The link to register for the counselling round is available on the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Check latest updates and details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registrations Begin
Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registrations Begin
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2025 round 1 counselling begins today
  • Last date to submit registration is September 29, 2025
  • Registration link at bsebeboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has commenced the Bihar AYUSH UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling process. According to the schedule available, the last date for candidates to register for the counselling round is September 29, 2025. 

BCECEB is conducting the Bihar AYUHS UG counselling round 1 registrations for admissions to the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) courses offered in medical colleges across the state.

Bihar AYUHS UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is available on the official counselling website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling round through the direct link given here.

Bihar AYUHS UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Click Here

Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Registration Process

The Bihar AYUSH UG counselling 2025 round 1 registration link will be available soon. Follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB

Step 2: Click on ‘Online Portal for UGMAC AYUSH

Step 3: Enter the NEET(UG)-2025 Roll No., Candidate's Name and Date of Birt

Step 4: After authentication, fill out the details in the application

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 7: Save and submit

Bihar AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Fee Payment

The fee must be submitted in the online mode. The fee can be submitted via credit/ debit card or via net banking facilities. The category wise fee details are provided below

Related Stories

Unreserved/ EWS/ BC/ EBC category

Rs. 1200/-

SC/ST/DQ

Rs. 600/-

Also Read: West Bengal HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Semester Exam Results Likely by October 31

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News