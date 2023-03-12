Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date: Check Latest Updates On BSEB Intermediate Results Here

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce Bihar Board class 12th (Inter) board exam results in March 2023. Students can check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023 in online mode at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Earlier, in a press conference, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore informed that the evaluation of Bihar Board class 12 answer sheets, concluded on March 5, 2023.

With this, students can expect Bihar board Inter results 2023 anytime after March 12. The board will announce the exact date and time for the announcement of the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 on its social media pages. This year, as many as 13.18 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board Intermediate exams 2023. As per updates, 69,44,777 class 12 answer sheets have been evaluated.

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date

Going as per past years, this time too, BSEB will hold a press conference where Bihar Board class 12 result 2023 will be announced. Along with the release of BSEB class 12 result for Arts, Commerce and Science, the board will also release data like pass percentage, Bihar Board 12 toppers' names, etc. Soon after that, the direct link to check BSEB result 2023 will be activated to the official website.

Now that the evaluation has been done, it is expected that Bihar Board 12 result will be announced anytime after March 12, 2023. Students can check their BSEB class 12 result 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They will have to use their login credentials to download Bihar Board Intermediate result 2023.

Where To Check the Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce and Science?

To check BSEB 12th result 2023, students will have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website of the Bihar Board might not work. In that case, students can check their BSEB class 12th result at these websites -

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.online

biharboardonline.com

Apart from these websites, students can also get their BSEB 12th class result 2023 via SMS. They can also check the official website of Twitter for all the latest updates.

How To Check Bihar Board 12 Result 2023?

Students need to collect the original BSEB mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days. Till then, they can check and download Bihar Board 12th result 2023 by following these steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Bihar board 12th result 2023 link and a new login page will appear on the screen.

3rd Step - Enter the roll code and roll number in the login window.

4th Step - Click on the submit button. The Bihar board 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Download it and take a printout of the same for future references.

Also Read: CBSE Exam 2023: Class 12 Practical Exams for Private Students Begin, Check Guidelines Here