Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Shortly: What are the Minimum Passing Marks for BSEB Inter Exam

Bihar Board Result 2023

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 02:15 PM: Bihar Board is starting the press conference in a few minutes.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 1:40 PM Few Minutes Left for the announcement of BSEB 12th Result 2023

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 1:20 PM Press Conference: BSEB Education Minister will release the results at 2 pm.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 1:15 PM: Bihar Board Result will also be provided on the website of Jagran Josh. The candidates can check the Bihar Board Result by clicking on the link given above.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Patna is releasing the 12th Class Result today i.e. March 21, 2023. Students can download Bihar 12th Result for the Science, Commerce, and Arts Stream at 2 PM from the official website. They are required to log in using their registration ID and Password to check the Bihar Board Results 2023. I

Bihar Board Inter Result will be available at the official website including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in and jagranjosh.com.

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 shall also be available in this article below. Students can click on the link and check their subject-wise marks.

श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023: Minimum marks to pass BSEB 12th Results?

BSEB conducted the Intermediate exams between February 1 to 11 in two shifts. Bihar Board introduced Multiple Choice Questions based questions in all the streams.

Students are required to score at least 30 marks in every subject to declare pass the BSEB 12th Exam. The total marks for every subject is 100 (theory and practicals combined) except for optional subjects which carry 50 marks. The students are also required to pass in theory and practical papers separately.

Students would be able to see their final score once the Bihar 12th result is declared.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: What is Bihar 12th Grading System



Marks Required under First Division 300 or more Marks Required under Second Division 225 and 300 Marks Required under Third Division 150 to 225 marks.

Bihar Board 12 Result Date 2023

According to the officials, the BSEB 12 Result will be declared on 21 March 2023 at 2 PM on the official website.

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023: Check Steps to Download Bihar Board Result

Step 1 - Go to the Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

Step 2 - Click on the ‘Bihar Board 2022 12th Result.'

Step 3 - A new login window of class 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter your roll code and the roll number.

Step 5 - Go to the “Search” button to submit details.

Step 6 - Check Your BSEB 12th Marks 2023

BSEB, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is the apex body responsible for monitoring and regulating the secondary and senior secondary level school education in the state of Bihar.