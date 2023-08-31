Bihar Board Exams 2024: 75% Attendance Mandatory for Class 9 to 12 Students To Appear For Exams

Bihar Board Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board has made it mandatory for students from class 9 to 12 to have a minimum of 75% attendance in order to be eligible to appear for the exams. The announcement was made after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar directed all state universities to forbid students from appearing for exams if they have less than 75% attendance.

75% Minimum Attendance Compulsory

The Bihar school board has issued an order addressing all heads, teachers, students, and parents of secondary and higher secondary schools in the state regarding compulsory attendance. The notification issued stated that students studying in classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 in recognised educational institutions from secondary and higher secondary levels will be required to have a minimum of 75% attendance. The notification further stated that only those students with the required attendance will be allowed to appear in the board exams conducted by the committee and the class 9 and 11 annual exams.

Earlier students were granted a relaxation of criteria in cases up to 60% attendance which has now been cancelled. Students who do not have the minimum required attendance will not be allowed to appear for the exams under any circumstances, the order issued emphasises.

Principal Secretary, Robert L Chongathu stated that it has come to the notice of authorities that colleges allow students with less than 75% attendance to appear for the university exams. The chancellor is not in favour of this practice and has directed an order in regard to ensuring that 75% attendance is followed mandatorily before allowing students to appear for the university exams.

The directive from the Raj Bhavan was issued hours after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met the Governor amidst the state education department's conflict with the chancellor's office over the appointment of the VCs in different universities.

