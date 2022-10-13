Bihar Board ITI Language Exam Result 2022 Announced at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB ITI Language Exam Result 2022 (OUT): The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Industrial Training Higher Secondary (ITI) Level Language (Hindi and English) exam result 2022. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the Bihar Board ITI Language result 2022 on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download the BSEB ITI Language exam result 2022, candidates will have to use the required login credentials roll code and roll number. The ITI Language exam was conducted in July 2022.

The Industrial Training Higher Secondary (ITI) result for Bihar Board has been announced in online mode. Candidates can check their BSEB ITI result 2022 on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. On the homepage, look for the link - ITI Language Exam Result 2022 and click on it. Now, a new login window will appear on the screen. Enter - roll code and roll number as mentioned on the admit card. The Bihar Board ITI Language Exam Result 2022 will appear on the screen. Now, download the result and also take a printout for future references.

In case of any discrepancy in the BSEB ITI result 2022, candidates can contact the head of the institutions for rectification of the errors through the online portal. Once done, candidates will be informed via mail or call. They will have to again download the rectified Bihar Board ITI Language Exam Result 2022 sheet.

Bihar DElEd Result 2022 Announced

Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) has announced Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 1st and 2nd Year results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check Bihar DElEd result 2022 at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates have to use their roll number, roll code, and date of birth to download the Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2022.

