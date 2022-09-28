    Bihar NEET PG Merit List 2022 To Release Tomorrow, Download Bihar State Quota NEET PG Merit List Here

    Bihar NEET PG Merit List 2022 (Tomorrow): BCECEB will release the Bihar NEET PG merit list 2022 for admission to state medical colleges tomorrow - 29th September 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Bihar state quota can download the rank list in online mode at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Get direct link here 

    Updated: Sep 28, 2022 16:04 IST
    Bihar NEET PG Merit List 2022 To Release Tomorrow
    Bihar NEET PG Merit List 2022 (Tomorrow): Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will release the Bihar NEET PG merit list tomorrow i.e 29th September 2022. As per the schedule released by BCECEB, the Bihar NEET PG state quota merit list will be released online at 8 pm. Candidates will be able to download the same from the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. 
     
    BCECEB conducts Bihar PG counselling for admission to MD/MS/ PG Diploma courses. Through Bihar NEET PG counselling 2022, admission is given to 50% of state quota seats of MD, MS, PGD, DNB degree and diploma courses. 

    How To Download Bihar NEET PG Merit List 2022? 

    Candidates must be aware of the fact that the merit list will be released only for those candidates who have registered for the Bihar NEET PG counselling. They will be able to check the Bihar NEET PG state quota merit list by visiting the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
     On the homepage, they need to click on PGMAC-2022. A new page will appear on the screen, now click on Bihar NEET PG State Quota Merit List. In the login window, enter the NEET PG application number and password. The Bihar NEET PG ranklist will be displayed on the screen. 

    How will the Bihar NEET PG Merit List 2022 Be Prepared? 

    BCECEB will be releasing the Bihar NEET PG state quota merit list for admission based on the marks obtained by the candidates in NEET PG medical entrance exam. Further, in Bihar PG medical counselling, candidates will be allotted seats based on the NEET PG result 2022, availability of seats, choices of colleges and reservation criteria. 
     
    Bihar NEET PG Counselling is done for admission to MD/MS government and private, PG Diploma for Government Institutions, DNB (Degree/Diploma) for Government institutes. The remaining 50% of All India Quota counselling is being conducted by Medical Counselling Committee. 

