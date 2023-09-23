Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Application Correction Window Open Today, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling Round 3: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has opened the Bihar NEET UG round 3 counselling application edit widow today. According to the schedule available, the window for students to make changes in the Bihar NEET UG round 3 applications will open today, September 23. The last date for students to make changes in the round 3 counselling applications is September 24, 2023, until 4 p.m.

The last date for students to register for the counselling process is September 22, 2023. To make the changes in the Bihar NEET UG applications students who have completed the registrations are required to visit the official website and log in using the UGMAC ID and date of birth in the link provided.

The Bihar UGMCA application edit window is available on the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also make the necessary changes in the Bihar NEET round 3 counselling applications through the link given here.

Bihar NEET UG Application Edit - Click Here

Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Counselling Application Edit Process

The Bihar NEET UG counselling application edit window is available on the official counselling website for Bihar NEET. candidates who have applied for the UG counselling process and wish to make changes to the details entered in the application form can follow the steps given here to make the necessary changes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar NEET - BCECEB

Step 2: Click on the Bihar NEET UGMAC counselling portal

Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the link provided

Step 4: Make necessary changes in the given fields

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit.

According to the UGMAC schedule, the online choice-filling window will open on September 25, 2023. Candidates can enter the choice of course and college for allotment until September 27, 2023.

