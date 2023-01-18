Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Rank Card Available Now, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar UG AYUSH 2022: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board issued the Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Rank Card on January 17, 2023 (Tuesday). All those eligible candidates who have registered themselves for the UG AYUSH counselling round for the 2022 session will now be able to check their rank cards check by visiting the official website of the exam board.

Moreover, the rank cards have been released for admissions to various courses such as Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) across different Government or Private Ayush colleges in Bihar.

Bihar UG AYUSH Rank Card 2022 - Check Here

Steps to Check Bihar AYUSH UG Rank Card 2022

All those applicants who wish to pursue various Undergraduate courses can check the rank card which is now available o the webpage. Following are a few easy steps to check the rank card 2022.

Step 1 - Go to the main website of BCECEB - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2 - Click on the link provided “Rank Card of UGMAC AYUSH 2022”

Step 3 - On the new page, candidates need to enter the login credentials such as UGMAC ID and DOB (date of birth)

Step 4 - Submit and the rank card will be displayed

Step 5 - Carefully view and check the rank card

Step 6 - Download the rank card

Step 7 - Print the rank card for further need.

As per the official notification, the online registration as well as choice filling is scheduled to commence on January 21, 2023. This online process will conclude on January 26, 2023. The first round of provisional seat allotment results will be published by the exam council on January 30, 2023.

The seat allotment order is likely to be published on January 30. The document verification along with admission for Round 1 is to be held between January 31 to February 2, 2023.

