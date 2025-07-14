Bihar UGEAC 2025 Admission: Round 2 Seat Allotment and Cut-Off list Released, Check Status Here

Bihar UGEAC 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Undergraduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List and category-wise Cut-off today, July 14, 2025. Students seeking admission in BTech courses in Bihar will need to visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The BCECEB shortlisted the students on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 scores under the Admission Process List (APL).

UGEAC 2025 Result Highlights

Students can check the UGEAC Result 2025 details here: