Bihar UGEAC 2025 Admission: Round 2 Seat Allotment and Cut-Off list Released, Check Status Here

Bihar UGEAC 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Undergraduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List and category-wise Cut-off today, July 14, 2025. Students seeking admission in BTech courses in Bihar will need to visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The BCECEB shortlisted the students on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 scores under the Admission Process List (APL).
UGEAC 2025 Result Highlights
Students can check the UGEAC Result 2025 details here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Name
|
Undergraduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC)
|
Board name
|
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
|
State
|
Bihar
|
Programme
|
BTech
|
Log in credentials
|
UGEAC ID
Date of birth
Password
|
Admission procedure
|
Admission Process List (APL)
|
Shortlisting criteria
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains scores
How to Download UGEAC 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the given steps to download the UGEAC round 2 seat allotment result 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘UGEAC 2025’ section
- Press on ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result’ link
- In the log in window, enter your UGEAC ID and date of birth/password in the respective fields
- Press on ‘Submit’
- The UGEAC 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result 2025 will appear
- Check and download the allotment letter for future use
