Bihar UGEAC 2025 Admission: Round 2 Seat Allotment and Cut-Off list Released, Check Status Here

Bihar UGEAC 2025: The BCECEB released the Bihar UGEAC 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List and category-wise cut-off today, July 14, 2025 on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in for BTech courses across the state of Bihar. Students were selected based on their JEE Mains 2025 scores under the Admission Process List (APL).

Jul 14, 2025, 17:30 IST
Bihar UGEAC 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List released, check here.
Bihar UGEAC 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Undergraduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List and category-wise Cut-off today, July 14, 2025. Students seeking admission in BTech courses in Bihar will need to visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The BCECEB shortlisted the students on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 scores under the Admission Process List (APL). 

UGEAC 2025 Result Highlights

Students can check the UGEAC Result 2025 details here:

Overview 

Details 

Name 

Undergraduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC)

Board name 

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

State 

Bihar 

Programme 

BTech

Log in credentials 

UGEAC ID 

Date of birth

Password 

Admission procedure 

Admission Process List (APL)

Shortlisting criteria 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains scores

How to Download UGEAC 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the given steps to download the UGEAC round 2 seat allotment result 2025 online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘UGEAC 2025’ section
  3. Press on ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result’ link
  4. In the log in window, enter your UGEAC ID and date of birth/password in the respective fields
  5. Press on ‘Submit’
  6. The UGEAC 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result 2025 will appear
  7. Check and download the allotment letter for future use

