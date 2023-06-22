BSE Odisha Matric Exam, Assessment Pattern 2024 Releases, Check Subject-wise class 10th Marks Distribution

Odisha BSE Matric Exam 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the question pattern, distribution of marks and assessment pattern for the academic session 2023-24. As per the BSE Matric assessment pattern, the internal assessment will continue to be conducted in the form of four formative assessments, one in each quarter.

The academic session for 2023-24 has already started in April and will end in March 2024. The syllabus followed last year in all courses will be continued for the academic session 2023-24. The first term will be held from April to September 2023 and the second from October 2023 to March 2024.

Odisha BSE Matric Exam Pattern 2024

The pattern of questions with mark distribution is given below. Students can also download the pattern of questions with the distribution of marks PDF from below:

Subjects BSE 10th Question Pattern Marks Distribution First Language Objective Paper (50 MCQs) Subjective Paper (5 Questions) Objective Paper (50 Marks) Subjective Paper (50 Marks) Second Language Objective Paper (50 MCQs) Subjective Paper (5 Questions) Objective Paper (50 Marks) Subjective Paper (50 Marks) Mathematics Objective Paper (50 MCQs) Subjective Paper (5 Questions) Objective Paper (50 Marks) Subjective Paper (50 Marks) Hindi Objective Paper (50 MCQs) Subjective Paper (5 Questions) Objective Paper (50 Marks) Subjective Paper (50 Marks) Physical Science and Life Science Objective Paper (25 MCQs) Subjective Paper (3 Questions) Objective Paper (25 MCQs) Subjective Paper (3 Questions) Objective Paper (25 Marks) Subjective Paper (25 Marks) Objective Paper (25 Marks) Subjective Paper ((25 Marks)) Third Language Theory Paper (2 Questions) Practical Paper (2 Questions) Theory Paper: 20 Marks

Practical Paper: 80 Marks

Odisha BSE Assessment Scheme 2024

Internal assessment will continue to be conducted in the form of four formative assessments, one in each quarter.

By the end of this year, one summative exam will be conducted with 100 marks in each subject for the HSC course, out of which 50 marks will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and the remaining 50 marks will be subjective in nature.

One year ending examination will also be conducted for the Madhyama course, out of 100/75 marks having 50/40 marks of MCQs and 50/35 marks of subjective questions.

For half yearly examination of Odisha BSE class X, Board will prepare the question papers and supply the same to the District Education Officer of each district. The District Education Officer will further supply the question papers to the respective school.

The processing and publication of results will be done at the school level. The date of examination will be notified by the Board.

There will be the provision of supplementary examinations for HSC course only after the year-end examination as per the previous practice.

Aspirational components would also be part of the internal assessments.

