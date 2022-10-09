BSEB Board Class 10 12 Exams 2023: Bihar Board Extends Registration Last Date for Matric, Inter Exam Till 15 Oct

BSEB Board Class 10 12 Exams 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for Bihar Board classes 10th (Matriculation) and 12th (Intermediate) registration. Candidates can fill up the BSEB Board class 10th, 12th exam registration form till 15th October 2022. The Bihar Board Matriculation and Intermediate exam registration form has been released in online mode at - inter23.biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The head of the educational institutions/schools can fill up the Bihar Board class 10th 12th registration form on the respective official website. Apart from this, the board has informed that the students whose registration fee is pending can also pay the fees till the extended deadline.

Bihar Board Exams 2023 Class 12th Registration Tweet

Bihar Board Exams 2023 Class 10th Registration Tweet







BSEB Board Class 10 12 Exams 2023 Registration Fees

It has also been stated in the official notice that, if the fee has not been deposited after the online registration of any student, then the registration process of such students will also be completed by depositing the registration fee by 15th October 2022.

BSEB has also Tweeted - “A special opportunity has been provided by the Bihar School Examination Board for the students appearing in the Matriculation annual examination 2023 to fill the online examination form and deposit the fee.”

Bihar Board Exam 2023 Registration

As per the updates, only school heads can login to the official website and download the BSEB exam form. Further, the school authorities can also download the Bihar Board Class 10th 12th exam form and distribute it among students to fill it up. The details of the BSEB application process include the student's status on private or regular, school code, school name, student's name, parent's name, date of birth and other details. Also, the students must have two copies of the BSEB registration form, one copy has to be submitted to the school and the other copy will remain with them duly signed by the school head.

