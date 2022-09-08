BSEB Sent Up 2022-2023 Dates (OUT): Check Bihar Board Matric and Inter Sent Up Exam Dates

BSEB Sent Up 2022-2023 Dates (OUT): As per media reports, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the dates for conducting the Bihar Board sent-up exams 2022 for class 10th/ matric and 12th/inter students. As per the reports, the Bihar Board matric sent-up exams will be held from 15th November 2022 whereas BSEB class 12th sent up exam will be conducted from 11th October.

This information has been given by the board to all the District Education Officers across the state. However, there has been no update on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The complete schedule of the Bihar Board Sent up exam 2022-2023 is expected to be released soon.

BSEB Sent Up 2022-2023 Question Paper

According to the board, this time the question paper has also been prepared by the board for the BSEB Matric and Inter sent-up examination. The question paper will be made available to all the DEO offices by the board in the last week of September 2022. The BSEB setup exam will be conducted on OMR. Also, students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. The complete guidelines and other details will soon be available for the students on the official website.

BSEB Sent Up 2022-2023 Exam Statistics

According to the media reports, more than 30 lakh students will appear in the examination. Out of which about 17 lakh students will be taking the Bihar Board class 10th Matric exam whereas over 13 lakh will appear for BSEB Inter. After the conclusion of the Bihar Board Sent-up exam, all the schools have to send its result to the district education office. The District Education Office has to send the result of all the schools to the Bihar Board.

