CA Inter Admit Card 2023 Out, Download ICAI November Exam Hall Ticket at icai.org

CA Inter Admit Card 2023 Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the CA Inter admit card for the November exam. Registered candidates can download the ICAI admit card online at: eservices.icai.org, icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org to appear for the examination. They have to use their user ID and password in the login window to download ICAI admit card Nov 2023. As of now, the official links are not working due to some technical glitch.
CA Inter Admit Card Nov 2023 Download - Direct Link (Available Now)
ICAI Admit Card Release Date
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned dates to know upcoming events of ICAI CA Inter exam:
|
Events
|
Dates (November)
|
Release of CA Inter Hall Ticket Nov
|
October 16, 2023 (Released)
|
CA Intermediate exam date
|
November 2 to 17, 2023
How To Download CA Inter Admit Card 2023 for November Exam?
Only the registered candidates can download the admit card of CA. They have to visit the official website to download their ICAI admit card for Nov exams. Go through the steps for more details:
Step 1: Go to the official website: icai.org, eservices.icai.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Examination tab
Step 3: On the new page, click on the link for Examinations November
Step 4: On the next page: eservices.icai.org, the candidate login portal will appear on the screen
Step 5: Click on the link - ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card
Step 6: Enter user ID and password
Step 7: The ICAI CA inter admit card will appear on the screen
Details mentioned on ICAI CA Inter Admit Card 2023?
While downloading the hall ticket of the Intermediate exam, candidates must check the information mentioned on it. Check details below:
- Candidate’s name
- Roll number
- Details of the CA programme (Group)
- CA intermediate exam Centre address
- Exam date
- Reporting Time
- Candidate’s photograph
- Signature
- Exam day guidelines
What to carry at the centre on the CA Intermediate Nov Exam Day?
Along with ICAI admit card Nov 2023 CA Inter, candidates also must carry the below-mentioned documents:
- Government ID proof such as Aadhar card, driving license, voter ID card, etc.
- A hard copy of ICAI member-attested admit card (In case the downloaded admit card has photograph and signature missing)
- Two passport-size photographs