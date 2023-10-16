CA Inter Admit Card 2023 Out, Download ICAI November Exam Hall Ticket at icai.org

CA Inter Admit Card 2023 Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the CA Inter admit card for the November exam. Registered candidates can download the ICAI admit card online at: eservices.icai.org, icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org to appear for the examination. They have to use their user ID and password in the login window to download ICAI admit card Nov 2023. As of now, the official links are not working due to some technical glitch.

ICAI Admit Card Release Date

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned dates to know upcoming events of ICAI CA Inter exam:

Events Dates (November) Release of CA Inter Hall Ticket Nov October 16, 2023 (Released) CA Intermediate exam date November 2 to 17, 2023

How To Download CA Inter Admit Card 2023 for November Exam?

Only the registered candidates can download the admit card of CA. They have to visit the official website to download their ICAI admit card for Nov exams. Go through the steps for more details:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icai.org, eservices.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Examination tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link for Examinations November

Step 4: On the next page: eservices.icai.org, the candidate login portal will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on the link - ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card

Step 6: Enter user ID and password

Step 7: The ICAI CA inter admit card will appear on the screen

Details mentioned on ICAI CA Inter Admit Card 2023?

While downloading the hall ticket of the Intermediate exam, candidates must check the information mentioned on it. Check details below:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Details of the CA programme (Group)

CA intermediate exam Centre address

Exam date

Reporting Time

Candidate’s photograph

Signature

Exam day guidelines

What to carry at the centre on the CA Intermediate Nov Exam Day?

Along with ICAI admit card Nov 2023 CA Inter, candidates also must carry the below-mentioned documents: