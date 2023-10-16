  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CA Inter Admit Card 2023 Out, Download ICAI November Exam Hall Ticket at icai.org

CA Inter Admit Card 2023 Out, Download ICAI November Exam Hall Ticket at icai.org

CA Inter Admit Card Nov 2023 Download: Candidates who have registered to appear for the CA November exams can download Intermediate admit card online at icai.org and eservices.icai.org. They have to use their user ID and password to download the ICAI admit card Nov 2023. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 16, 2023 15:01 IST
CA Inter Admit Card 2023 Out
CA Inter Admit Card 2023 Out

CA Inter Admit Card 2023 Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the CA Inter admit card for the November exam. Registered candidates can download the ICAI admit card online at: eservices.icai.org, icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org to appear for the examination. They have to use their user ID and password in the login window to download ICAI admit card Nov 2023. As of now, the official links are not working due to some technical glitch. 

CA Inter Admit Card Nov 2023 Download - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICAI Admit Card Release Date 

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned dates to know upcoming events of ICAI CA Inter exam: 

Events

Dates (November)

Release of CA Inter Hall Ticket Nov

October 16, 2023 (Released)

CA Intermediate exam date

November 2 to 17, 2023

How To Download CA Inter Admit Card 2023 for November Exam? 

Only the registered candidates can download the admit card of CA. They have to visit the official website to download their ICAI admit card for Nov exams. Go through the steps for more details:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icai.org, eservices.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Examination tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link for Examinations November

Step 4: On the next page: eservices.icai.org, the candidate login portal will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on the link - ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card

Step 6: Enter user ID and password

Step 7: The ICAI CA inter admit card will appear on the screen

Details mentioned on ICAI CA Inter Admit Card 2023?

While downloading the hall ticket of the Intermediate exam, candidates must check the information mentioned on it. Check details below: 

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number
  • Details of the CA programme (Group)
  • CA intermediate exam Centre address
  • Exam date 
  • Reporting Time
  • Candidate’s photograph
  • Signature
  • Exam day guidelines

What to carry at the centre on the CA Intermediate Nov Exam Day?

Along with ICAI admit card Nov 2023 CA Inter, candidates also must carry the below-mentioned documents: 

  • Government ID proof such as Aadhar card, driving license, voter ID card, etc.
  • A hard copy of ICAI member-attested admit card (In case the downloaded admit card has photograph and signature missing)
  • Two passport-size photographs
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023