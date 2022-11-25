CAT 2022: Check Dress Code, Do’s and Dont’s on Exam Day Here

CAT 2022: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore will be conducting CAT 2022 on November 27, 2022. Those who have completed the CAT 2022 registration and application process for the examinations can download the admit card for the entrance exams through the link available on the official website.

CAT 2022 will be conducted in three slots. Slot 1 will be held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Slot 2 will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and Slot 3 will be held from 4:40 PM to 6:30 PM. The details regarding the slots in which the exams will be conducted will be provided on the admit card of the candidates. Students are hence advised to carry their CAT 2022 admit card with them when reporting to the exam centre.

CAT 2022 Exam Instructions - Dress Code

Those appearing for CAT 2022 are required to carry their Admit Card along with a Valid ID proof. Students are also required to follow the dress code prescribed for the examinations.

Students are advised to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued for conducting the exams.

Students have been advised to wear Sandals and shoes with low heels rather than wearing shoes and footwear.

Candidates are also not allowed to wear clothes with pockets, but instead advised to wear comfortable clothes like a shirt, the t-shirt or trousers.

CAT 2022 Exam Day Instructions - What not to do

CAT 2022 is conducted in online mode. Students appearing for the exams have been asked not to carry electronic items, Bluetooth devices, Digital watches or smartwatches, wristwatches, bracelets, cameras, ornaments, metallic items, etc with them inside the exam hall.

Students are also prohibited to wear jewellery, footwear with thick soles, and garments with large pockets.

