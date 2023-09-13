  1. Home
IIM CAT 2023 Registration Last Date Extended; Apply Soon at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 Registration last date has been extended to September 20, 2023. Interested candidates must apply on the official website:  iimcat.ac.in. Get direct link here.

Updated: Sep 13, 2023 16:53 IST
CAT 2023 Registration: Indian Institutes of Management, Lucknow has extended the registration deadline for the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT) till September 20, 2023, up to 5.00 PM. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: iimcat.ac.in. They are advised to register before the last date as the authorities may not provide any further extensions. 

According to the official schedule, the CAT 2023 admit card can be downloaded on the official website from October 25, 2023 (5.00 PM onwards). IIM CAT 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 26, 2023. Candidates must carry their hall ticket to the examination hall.

CAT 2023 Form Fill Up- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply for the common admission test is given below:

CAT 2023 Registration Link

Click Here

CAT 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events alongside the schedule below:

Events

Dates

CAT 2023 registration last date

September 20, 2023, up to 5 pm

CAT application edit window

To be notified

CAT 2023 admit card

October 25 to November 26, 2023

CAT exam date

November 26, 2023, Sunday

Steps for CAT 2023 Exam Registration

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new candidate registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the CAT 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

CAT 2023 Registration Fee

Check the category-wise application fee below:

Category

Application Fee (Rs)

SC, ST, and PwD

1200

All other candidates

2400

Important Note for CAT 2023 Aspirants

At the time of registration, candidates have to select any 6 test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the six preferred cities subject to availability. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted a nearby city.

