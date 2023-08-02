CAT 2023 Registration Begins at iimcat.ac.in, Know Application Fees, Required Documents And Steps To Apply Here

CAT 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has begun the registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. Management aspirants interested in applying for the CAT exam 2023, can visit the official website of IIM CAT and register. The last date for CAT registrations is September 13, 2023.

The CAT 2023 registration steps include registering to generate a unique user id and password, logging in with generated user id and password to fill out the application form, submitting the application form after entering details, and making online payments to complete the registration and application process.

The CAT 2023 registration link is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. A direct link for students to register for CAT 2023 is also available on this page.

CAT 2023 Registration - Click Here

CAT 2023 Registration Guidelines

As mentioned, the CAT 2023 applications have to be submitted online. During the CAT registration 2023, the mobile number and email id provided by domestic candidates will be verified via OTP sent to the mobile number and email id entered. Follow the guidelines and important points given below before registering for the entrance exam.

CAT 2023 Points to Remember Before Registering

The following instructions must be kept in mind before filling out the CAT 2023 exam registration and application form.

Check the eligibility criteria for CAT 2023

Ensure that a valid email id and mobile number are available for registration purposes. The email id and mobile number need to be retained until the CAT CAT admissions are completed.

Fields marked * are mandatory fields

All information needed for filling out the applications must be at hand before registering. Students must check through the fields - personal details, academic, work experience, programmes, test city, and payment and make sure that all required information is available.

CAT 2023 Registration Process

Follow the steps given below to register for the CAT 2023 exams.

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the CAT 2023 registration link

Step 2: Enter the details like candidate name, date of birth, email id, mobile number

Step 3: Verify details by entering the OTP

Step 4: Login using the user id and password generated

Step 5: Fill out the following details in the application form - personal details, academics, work experience, programme, test city

Step 6: Upload all documents

Step 7: Select the test city in the order of preference

Step 8: Submit the CAT 2023 application fee

Step 9: Save the filled application

Step 10: Submit the application form

CAT 2023 Applications - Documents for Upload

The following documents are to be uploaded when filling out the CAT 2023 application form

Passport Size Photograph and Signature

Valid EWS/NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate

Valid PwD Certificate

CAT 2023 Applications - Academic Details

When filling out the CAT 2023 online application form, the following details need to be mentioned under the section Academic details

SSC/10th/equivalent details

HSC/12th/equivalent/diploma course details

Bachelor’s degree details

Master’s degree details

Other professional degree details

CAT 2023 Applications - Registration Fee

The final step of the registration and application process is the CAT exam fees 2023 payment. The application fee has to be submitted online mode through the payment gateway provided. The category-wise CAT registration fee to be submitted is provided below.

Category Fee General/EWS/NC-OBC Rs. 2400 SC/ST/PwD Rs. 1200

Also Read: CAT Registration Commence: All You Need to Know About MBA Entrance Exam!