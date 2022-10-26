CAT Admit Card 2022 (Date and Time): IIM To Release CAT Hall Ticket Tomorrow, Download Online Here

CAT Admit Card 2022 (Date and Time): Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has already announced the date and time for the release of the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card 2022. As per the official website, the CAT admit card 2022 will be issued tomorrow on 27th October in online mode. Candidates will be able to download CAT admit card from 5 PM onwards.

To download the admit card of CAT, they will have to visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates have to use their CAT login ID and password to download their CAT admit card till the prescribed date. IIM Bangalore will conduct the CAT entrance test on 27th November in computer-based mode for admission to various management programmes at IIMs.

CAT 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow at 5 PM)

CAT Admit Card 2022 Highlights

Overview Highlights Exam Name Common Admission Test (CAT) Exam Conducting Body IIM Bangalore Admit Card Release Date 27th October 2022 Credentials Required To Download Admit Card CAT login ID and password Official Website iimcat.ac.in CAT helpline number 1800-2090-830

How To Download CAT Admit Card 2022?

To download the CAT 2022 hall ticket, candidates will have to visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in. They will click on - the registered candidate login link, on the homepage. A new login window will appear on the screen. Now, candidates will have to enter the CAT login ID and password. The IIM CAT admit card will appear on the screen. Now, download it and take a few printouts for future reference.

What to do if a candidate faces any issues while downloading CAT Admit Card 2022?

There might be chances that the candidate might not be able to download the CAT hall ticket due to some issues. In that case, they should contact on the CAT helpline number- 18002108720. Also, after downloading the admit card of CAT 2022, candidates are advised to go through all the details mentioned on it - name, registration number, venue and timings and exam day guidelines. In case of any error, they can contact on the same number for rectification.

What to carry along with CAT Admit Card 2022 to the exam centre?

While going for the exam, candidates are advised to carry at least two printouts of the CAT 2022 admit card. Along with that, they will also have to carry a valid photo ID proof and an undertaking (if required). Only those candidates who will show the CAT admit card will be eligible for entry in the exam hall.