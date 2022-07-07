    CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: CBSE Class 10, 12 Result for Term 2 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in

    CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th is likely to be announced soon at cbse.gov.in. Students can check their CBSE class 10th and 12th result by using roll number, school number and date of birth. 

    Updated: Jul 7, 2022 16:20 IST
    CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date for Term 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the term 2 result date for class 10th and 12th soon. Going as per media reports, the board will announce the CBSE term 2 results 2022 for class 10th and 12th by end of the July.  Although there has been no official announcement regarding the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 date for term 2, it is expected to be available soon. 
     
    Once released, students will be able to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 results on these websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. They can also check and download their result on the official Digilocker website - digilocker.gov.in or mobile app. The board conducted the CBSE class 10th board exam 2022 from 26th April to 24th May 2022 whereas Class 12 exam were held from 26th April to 15th June 2022.  
     

    When Will CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Be Announced? 

    As per reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) evaluation process is on schedule. Therefore, the CBSE results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams are likely to be announced in the last week of July. Earlier, an official informed that CBSE result declaration is not getting delayed due to floods in Assam. Further, they stated CBSE answer scripts are evaluated regionally, so the answer scripts of northeast is checked within the region.  

    Where To Check CBSE 10th, 12th Result For Term 2? 

    Once released, the CBSE class 10, 12 results will be available on the these websites - cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. To download the scorecard, students will have to use their roll number, date of birth in the login window. Also, the CBSE term 2 results will be available on the DigiLocker and Umang app. They will also be able to access their CBSE 10th, 12th mark sheets on DigiLocker immediately.  
     

    CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Held in Two Terms 

    This is the first year that CBSE conducted bard exams for Class 10th and 12th students in two terms. For the 2021-22 academic year, the CBSE had introduced a bifurcated format with two terms - the Term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams were conducted in April-May 2022. 
     
    The decision was taken after the 2020-21 academic year board exams had to be cancelled due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the released data, a total of 35 lakh students appeared in the CBSE 10th, and 12th term 2 exams this year. 

