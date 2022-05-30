CBSE 10th Result 2022 Soon @cbse.gov.in: Know Weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 Exams in Final CBSE Results Here

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Soon: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE class 10th exam result in online mode. As per media reports, the evaluation procedure is expected to be complete soon and the final CBSE 10th result can be declared by June 2022. However, the board is yet to decide on what weightage will be given to CSBE term 1 and term 2 marks. Once, it is released, the authorities will announce the CBSE 10th result date and time.

After the declaration of result, students will be able to check the same from the official websites of CBSE - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. This year the CBSE 10 exams were conducted in two terms. The term 1 exam were held in December 2021 whereas the term 1 CBSE board exam was concluded on 24th May 2022.

Weightage to be Given to Term 1 and Term 2 Marks to Prepare CBSE Result 2022

As per media reports, the decision on Term 1 and Term 2 weightage is yet to be taken by the board. As of now, the panel meeting is scheduled for the second week of June, to decide on the Term 1 and Term 2 Weightage for the final CBSE result 2022. The panel will come to a decision only after the results for the students are uploaded and compiled.

According to media reports, earlier, the marks are uploaded and then the provisional result is prepared and analysed. In the academic panel meeting, the board officials then decide on the year’s moderation policy. However, this year, the panel will also decide on the weightage. Once the weightage to be given to term 1 and term 2 is decided, the results will be compiled and released. The process will take about 5 days.

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Soon in June or July?

As per the latest media reports, the evaluators have informed that the final CBSE 10th results are expected to be released soon in June and not July. As per a tentative date, the class 10th CBSE board exam will likely be announced by 29th June 2022. However, it might be expected that the CBSE board results can be released sooner as well.

Earlier, the board asked the teachers and schools to complete the evaluation work as well as internal marks uploading work as soon as possible. Hence, it can be expected that the evaluation for most of the class 10 answer sheets is complete. Teachers and CBSE superintendents have also informed that the marks of all the students - internal and theory, are uploaded by 1st week of June 2022.

Students Demand #BestOfEitherTerms

As per reports, over 21 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams. After the exam got over, ‘Best of Either Terms Subject Wise’ is trending all over social media. Students have been demanding that ‘Best of Either Terms Subject Wise’ is the ideal evaluation method to release board results.

