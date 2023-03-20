  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CBSE Board Warns Schools Against Starting Academic Session Before April 1, Check Details Here

CBSE Board Warns Schools Against Starting Academic Session Before April 1, Check Details Here

CBSE board has issued a letter to affiliated schools and warned that schools should not start the annual academic session before April 1, 2023. The board informed that preponing the academic session does not give students enough time for extracurricular activities. Check complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 20, 2023 17:10 IST
CBSE Academic Session 2023
CBSE Academic Session 2023

CBSE Academic Session 2023: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a letter to all the CBSE-affiliated schools on Friday, March 17, 2023. The board has advised schools against starting the annual academic session before April 1, 2023. In the official notification, the board has warned schools that starting the session this early poses risks for students who may get overwhelmed and find it difficult to keep up with the pace of learning which leads to anxiety and burnout among them.

Commencement of Academic Session from 1st April (Official Notice) - Direct Link 

This decision came after the board got to know that there are several schools that have started their academic session quite early this year. The board said that the preponing academic session does not give enough time to students for extracurricular activities including life skills, value education, health and physical education, work education and community service which are just as important as academics, the CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in the official notice. 

As per the official notice, the Principals and Heads of Institutions of the CBSE-affiliated schools are advised to refrain from beginning the annual academic session before April 1 each year and strictly follow the commencement of the academic session from April 1 to March 31.

CBSE Board Exam 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for classes 10 and 12 are underway. According to the official datesheet, the board exams began on February 15, 2023, and exams for class 10th will end on March 21 whereas board exams for class 12th students will be concluded on April 5.

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date: When, Where and How to Check; Know BSEB Inter Passing Marks

Important Links for Bihar Board Result 2023-
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023