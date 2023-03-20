CBSE Board Warns Schools Against Starting Academic Session Before April 1, Check Details Here

CBSE Academic Session 2023: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a letter to all the CBSE-affiliated schools on Friday, March 17, 2023. The board has advised schools against starting the annual academic session before April 1, 2023. In the official notification, the board has warned schools that starting the session this early poses risks for students who may get overwhelmed and find it difficult to keep up with the pace of learning which leads to anxiety and burnout among them.

This decision came after the board got to know that there are several schools that have started their academic session quite early this year. The board said that the preponing academic session does not give enough time to students for extracurricular activities including life skills, value education, health and physical education, work education and community service which are just as important as academics, the CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in the official notice.

As per the official notice, the Principals and Heads of Institutions of the CBSE-affiliated schools are advised to refrain from beginning the annual academic session before April 1 each year and strictly follow the commencement of the academic session from April 1 to March 31.

CBSE Board Exam 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for classes 10 and 12 are underway. According to the official datesheet, the board exams began on February 15, 2023, and exams for class 10th will end on March 21 whereas board exams for class 12th students will be concluded on April 5.

