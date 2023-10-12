CBSE Directs Schools to Launch PMKVY 4.0 Skill Hubs on Campus, Check Notice Here

PMKVY 4.0 Scheme: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to start skill hubs in their premises as part of the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0. The government launched the scheme in the Union Budget 2023.

In the year 2021-22, CBSE introduced and implemented ‘Skill Hub’ under PMKVY 3.0 in selected schools on a pilot basis. The board further provided a brief note on PMKVY 4.0, courses offered, job roles, selection of candidates, eligibility criteria, financial aid, and modalities for implementation of the scheme

CBSE said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emphasized the need for promoting skill development in schools. The education policy aims to incorporate skill education and training programmes into the school curriculum.

Implementation of PMKVY 4.0 in CBSE Schools

It has stated in the notice that, “All schools affiliated with CBSE (Private or Government), especially those which are offering Skill subjects in their schools are encouraged to start Skill Hub in their premises as per given guidelines and norms.” It further adds, “The promotion of skilling in schools is expected to provide students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in their chosen careers and contribute to the country's economic growth.”

About Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has been implementing PMKVY since 2015 to create an industry-ready workforce. It will also enhance the employability skills of youth. The scheme targets schools, college dropouts, out-of-school children and unemployed youths belonging to the age group of 15-45 years.

Under the scheme, the students are offered demand-driven and industry-linked skill courses. Using the existing infrastructure of schools after school hours or on non-working days as ‘Skill Hub’ for imparting skill education and training has been taken into consideration.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2024 Form Submission Date for Private Candidates Extended, Check Notice Here