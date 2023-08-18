  1. Home
CBSE Exam 2024: LOC Registration Begin, Check Guidelines Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has commenced the CBSE List Of Candidates (LOC) registrations for the 2024 examinations. School authorities can complete the LOC form submission through the link available on the official website of CBSE. 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 18, 2023 11:16 IST
CBSE LOC form 2024
CBSE 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education has commenced the CBSE List Of Candidates (LOC) registrations for the 2024 examinations. School authorities are required to complete the LOC registrations of candidates scheduled to appear for the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams in 2024. 

According to the official notification issued by the board, the correct submission of data in the LOC is important and authorities are advised to go through the notification and guidelines carefully. Schools are required to submit the LOC forms by September 18, 2023, without a late fee. The link for school authorities to register the details of the candidates is available on the Pariksha Sangam portal on the CBSE website. 

To fill out the CBSE 10th, and 12th LOC forms, schools are required to login using the user id password and the security pin. Check the details and guidelines given below to be followed when submitting the CBSE 10th and 12th LOC forms. 

CBSE LOC Form 2024 Login - Click Here

CBSE LOC 2024: Guidelines To Be Followed

  • When filling out the forms school authorities are advised to fill out the demographic and the subjects offered details correctly. 
  • In case of wrong data entered students need to get the same corrected after passing the exams. 
  • If the subjects are filled in wrong, candidates will not be able to appear for the exam
  • Only those students whose names would be submitted through the online process will be eligible to appear for the CBSE 2024 exams.
  • To submit the data schools have to enter the information of all the teachers in the OASIS portal following which they will submit the data on the HPE portal and finally submit the LOC data. 
  • All CBSE-affiliated schools are to submit the LOC on time to avoid delay in further exam process. 

