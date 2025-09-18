CBSE Exam 2026: Board Issues Guidelines for 10th 12th LoC Submission

Key Points
- Board issues guidelines to be followed by schools for submission of LoC
- Corrections can be made in data submitted before the deadline
- Last date to submit CBSE 10th 12th LoC is September 30, 2025
CBSE 10th 12th LoC: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued guidelines for the submission of the List of Candidates (LoC) for the class 10, class 12 board exams 2025-26. CBSE has asked schools to follow the guidelines when submitting the LoC. the last date for schools to submit the LoC is September 30, 2025 without late fee and October 11, 2025 with late fee..
According to the guidelines issued, schools must make sure that the spellings of the names of students, mothers name, fathers name/ guardians name is correct as per the school record or the admission and withdrawal register. The date of birth of the candidates must also be correct as per the school records.
School authorities must also ensure that the subject combinations are correct as per the scheme of students and the same are chosen and filled on the LoC correctly.
Schedule for LoC Submission 2026
|Activity
|Schedule without Late Fee
|Schedule with Late Fee
|SUBMISSION OF LOC Schedule for all modes of payment of fees except challan
|August 29 to September 30, 2025
|October 3 to 11, 2025
|SUBMISSION OF LOC Schedule for fees paid through challan
|August 29 to September 22, 2025
|October 3 to 8, 2025
CBSE 2026 LoC Submission Subject Combinations
The following is the subject combinations for the class 10 and class 12 students
CBSE 10th Subject Combinations
Hindi-A (002), Hindi-B (085), Urdu-A (003), Urdu-B (303), Mathematics Standard (041), Mathematics Basic (241) etc.
CBSE 12th Subject Combinations
Hindi Core (302), Hindi Elective (002)
English Core (301), English Elective (001)
Sanskrit Core (322), Sanskrit Elective (022)
Urdu Core (303), Urdu Elective (003)
Mathematics (041), Applied Mathematics (241) etc.
Measures Taken by the Board
To ensure that Schools and Students are not having problems on account of wrong data, CBSE has taken the following new measures
Data Correction Before Deadline
If any school realises that the date for a particular candidate has been filled incorrectly after the data has been finalised, the board provides schools the opportunity to make corrections before the last date of submission
Generation of Data Verification Slip
After the final submission of the LOC, schools will be able to generate and provide a data verification slip to each candidate. If there are any errors in any data the school will be able to update the same.
