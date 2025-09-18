CBSE Exam 2026: Board Issues Guidelines for 10th 12th LoC Submission

CBSE 10th 12th LoC: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued guidelines for the submission of the List of Candidates (LoC) for the class 10, class 12 board exams 2025-26. CBSE has asked schools to follow the guidelines when submitting the LoC. the last date for schools to submit the LoC is September 30, 2025 without late fee and October 11, 2025 with late fee..

According to the guidelines issued, schools must make sure that the spellings of the names of students, mothers name, fathers name/ guardians name is correct as per the school record or the admission and withdrawal register. The date of birth of the candidates must also be correct as per the school records.

School authorities must also ensure that the subject combinations are correct as per the scheme of students and the same are chosen and filled on the LoC correctly.