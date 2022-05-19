CDAC C-CAT 2022 Exam Date Released at cdac.in, Check Schedule Here

CDAC C-CAT 2022: As per the recent updates, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has released the exam dates for CDAC C-CAT 2022. As per the announced date, the exam for admission to various PG Diploma courses will be held on 23rd and 24th July 2022.

Along with the CDAC C-CAT 2022 exam date, the authorities have also mentioned that the application form will be available from 21st June. Candidates can register for CDAC C CAT 2022 exam till 12th July at cdac.in. Also, only those candidates who fill the form successfully will be able to download the admit card.

CDAC C-CAT 2022 Dates

Events Date CDAC C-CAT Application 21st June 2022 Last date to apply 12th July 2022 CDAC Exam 23rd and 24th July 2022

How To Apply for CDAC C-CAT 2022 Exam?

To apply for CDAC C-CAT, candidates will have to visit the official website - cdac.in, after the release of application form. On the homepage, click on the registration link and fill in the basic details like - email ID, mobile number, date of birth and others. Further, login by using the credentials and the fill the form by entering educational qualifications, address and other details. Now, upload the prescribed documents and pay the application fee in online mode. Before the final submission, go through the form once and then submit it.

About CDAC C-CAT

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune University conducts the Computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT) twice a year for admissions to various PG Diploma courses.CDAC C-CAT is a national-level exam with three categories of question papers.

CDAC C-CAT Counselling and Eligibility Details

Candidates shortlisted based on CDAC C-CAT 2022 will be called for the counselling process later. Candidates will be allocated the seats strictly based on their CDAC C-CAT ranks and order of preferences submitted during C-DAC CCAT counselling.

The eligibility criteria differ for all three but the common eligibility requirement is that the candidate must be a graduate in engineering or equivalent or a postgraduate in engineering sciences with the corresponding basic degree.

