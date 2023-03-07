CEED 2023: Result Out at ceed.iitb.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

CEED 2023 Result: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the CEED 2023 Results. Those who have appeared for the CEED 2023 exams can visit the official website of CEED to check the exam results. The CEED 2023 result link is active in the candidate login.

CEED 2023 exams were conducted on January 22, 2023. Candidates who qualify the CEED 2023 exams can apply for the M.Des and PhD programmes offered in the various institutions. To check the CEED 2023 results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the CEED 2023 email id and password in the result link given. Candidates must note that the CEED 2023 scorecard will be available for download from March 11, 2023.

Candidates can download the CEED 2023 official website - ceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the CEED 2023 result.

CEED 2023 Results - Click Here

Steps to Check the CEED 2023 Result

The CEED 2023 result is available in the candidate login link. To check the CEED 2023 results candidates can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the CEED official website

Step 2: Click on the CEED 2023 Result Link

Step 3: Click on Login and enter the email id and password

Step 4: The CEED 2023 Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CEED 2023 Result for further reference

Details Mentioned on CEED 2023 Result

The CEED 2023 result will include the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Exam

Marks Secured

Sections Appeared

Total Marks

Qualifying status

CEED 2023 Scorecard

The CEED 2023 Scorecard will be released on March 11, 2023. According to the information provided, the scorecard will be valid for 1 year. Candidates who have qualified the exams can complete the admissions within the validity period.

