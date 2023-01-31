CEED, UCEED 2023 Final Answer Key Releases for Part A, Check Steps To Download Here

CEED UCEED 2023 Final Answer Key (OUT): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the final answer keys for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED). As per the official website, the UCEED, CEED 2023 final answer keys have been released for Part A. Candidates can download the final CEED, UCEED answer keys at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in respectively.

The final CEED, UCEED answer key 2023 has been released after considering comments posted by candidates against the draft key released on January 24. Based on the CEED, UCEED final answer key, the officials will declare the result. The CEED and UCEED 2023 exams were conducted on January 22, 2023.

CEED Final Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

UCEED Final Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CEED, UCEED Dates 2023

Events Dates Release of Cut-off marks for Part-A February 9, 2023 CEED, UCEED Result March 9, 2023 CEED, UCEED Scorecard March 11 to June 13, 2023

How To Download CEED, UCEED 2023 Final Answer Key?

By using the final answer key for Part A of CEED, UCEED, the candidate will be able to calculate expected marks. However, for that they need to download final CEED, UCEED answer key 2023. They can go through the steps to know how to download CEED, UCEED 2023 final answer key -

1st Step - Go to the official websites, for UCEED - click on - uceed.iitb.ac.in and for CEED - ceed.iitb.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the CEED, UCCED final answer key link.

3rd Step - A new page with pdf will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - The CEED, UCEED answer key will appear.

5th Step - Download the same and go through it.

When Will CEED, UCEED 2023 Answer Key for Part B Be Released?

As per the updates and information available, for CEED, the Part B answer booklet will only be evaluated if the candidate scores marks equal to or more than the cut-off marks for Part A. However, for UCEED, no answer key will be released for the subjective-based Part B. Further, all candidates who meet the CEED 2023 cut-off for Part A will get shortlisted and will be allocated a merit rank.

Also Read: JEE Main Analysis 2023: Check Subject-Wise Paper Analysis