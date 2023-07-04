CG ITI Merit List 2023: DTE to release 3rd selection list today, get direct link here

CG ITI Merit List 2023: The Chhattisgarh Directorate of Employment and Training (CG DTE) will release the 3rd merit list for CG Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) today on July 4. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CG ITI selection list online at cgiti.cgstate.gov.in. All those who are selected have to complete admissions under the CG ITI third merit list between July 5 and 7, 2023.

Soon after that, the institutes will upload candidates' data on the portal on July 8, 2023. As per the schedule, the CG ITI 1st merit list was released on June 15, 2023. The shortlisted candidates had to report to the allotted college by June 19 to confirm their admission. While the 2nd merit list was released on June 24, 2023.

CG ITI 3rd Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

CG ITI Merit List 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the table below to know important dates related to admission through 3rd merit list of Chhattisgarh ITI:

Events Dates CG ITI 3rd merit list July 4, 2023 Chhattisgarh ITI 3rd merit list admission July 5 and 7, 2023 Upload of candidate’s data July 8, 2023

How to check CG ITI third merit list 2023?

All the candidates who have registered for ITI to get admission in Chhattisgarh colleges can check the 3rd merit list online. They can go through the steps to know how to check CG ITI 3rd merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgiti.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on go to CG ITI website

Step 3: Find and open the link to check the merit list for the third admission round

Step 4: Log in with the credentials, if required

Step 5: Check and download the 3rd merit list

Documents Required for Chhattisgarh ITI Admission 2023

Candidates have to carry the specified documents for verification when going for admission to the allotted ITI colleges. Check the below list of documents:

Marksheet

Passing certificate

Caste certificate (if required)

Income certificate (if required)

Domicile certificate (if required)

Government-issued photo ID cards, such as Aadhar card, PAN card, driver's license

What after the release of CG ITI Third Merit List 2023?

It is expected that there will be some vacant seats after the release of 3rd selection list. For vacant seats after the third round, interested can eligible candidates can apply between July 11 and 17, 2023 for CG ITI admission. Based on that, the fourth merit list will be released on July 21, 2023. All the selected candidates can report to the allotted colleges within the specified time along with the prescribed documents.

