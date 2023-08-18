CHSE Odisha HS Academic Calendar For Session 2023-24 Released, Plus 2 Exams From February 14

  1. Home
CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Exam 2023-24: CHSE has issued the academic calendar of the Odisha class 12th exams for the session 2023-24 in online mode. Students appearing for the CHSE Odisha Plus 2 exams can download the academic calendar at chseodisha.nic.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 18, 2023 11:43 IST
CHSE Odisha HS Exam Dates 2023-24: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has released the academic calendar of the Odisha class 12th exams for the session 2023-24 in online mode. As per the released calendar, the board officials have notified that the annual higher secondary theory exam (plus 2) for various courses including Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Education will be conducted from February 14, 2024, to March 13, 2024. 

As per the official notification, the CHSE Odisha plus 2 practical exams will be held in the first week of January 2024. Whereas, the examination authority will announce the HS result in the last week of April/first week of May 2024. Students who are appearing for the CHSE Odisha class 12th board examinations can check and download the academic calendar 2023-24 from the official website - chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha plus 2 academic calendar 2023-24 dates

Students can check the dates related to the Odisha board class 12th exams in the table below:

Events

Dates

Conduct of AHS practical exam

1st week of January 2024

Submission of practical mark foils/scripts in the council

2nd/3rd week of January 2024

Commencement of AHS Exam (theory)

February 14 to March 13, 2024

Publication of results

Last week of April/first week of May 2024

Form fill-up for instant HS exam

3rd week of May 2024

Conduct of instant HS exam

2nd week of June 2024

How to download the CHSE Odisha plus 2 academic calender 2023-24 online?

Students can follow the below-given steps to download the academic calendar of the Odisha class 12th board exams for the session of 2023-24. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha board - chseodisha.nic.in 

Step 2: Now, click on the academic calendar tab available on the page

Step 3: The academic calendar will appear in the new window 

Step 4: Go through the details and save the pdf file

Step 5: Take a printout of it for future use

