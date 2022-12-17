CLAT 2023: NLSIU Bengaluru Increases Seat Intake for BA LLB, LLM Programmes

CLAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has increased the seat intake for 5-year BA LLB and 1-year LLM programmes. The university has increased BA LLB seats from 180 to 240. Whereas the total intake for the LLM programme has been increased from 75 to 100. Last year as well, NLSIU, Bengaluru had increased the BA LLB seats from 120 to 180, and LLM seats from 50 to 75.

The admissions to both BA LLB and LLM programmes are conducted through Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). NLSIU accepts CLAT 2023 scores for admission to both UG and PG law programmes. As per the schedule, the CLAT 2023 will be conducted on December 18, 2022, in offline mode.

CLAT 2023 Seat Intake in Karnataka

As per updates, the NLSIU Bengaluru reserves 25% of the total seats for candidates who are domiciled in Karnataka. Therefore, 60 BA LLB seats and 25 LLM seats will be offered under the domicile category. Check the table below -

Overview BA LLB Seats LLM Seats All India seats 180 75 Domiciles of Karnataka 60 25 Total 240 100

NLSIU Inclusion and Expansion Plan for Admission To Law Programmes

As per the details provided, the NLSIU Inclusion and Expansion Plan were announced in June 2021. It aims to reach a projected size of over 2,200 students in the university’s on-campus programmes by the academic year 2028-29. Under this scheme, the university had last year increased the BA LLB seats from 120 to 180, and LLM seats from 50 to 75.

It also started a 3-year LLB programme last year, to which admissions are made through National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT). For both BA LLB and LLM courses the annual fee at NLSIU is around Rs. 3.27 Lakh for general category candidates and Rs. 3.23 Lakh for SC and ST students.

