CLAT 2024 Answer Key Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Download PDF Here

The CLAT 2024 answer key is live now. Candidates who took the exam can download the answer key at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Check what’s next here.

jagran josh
Updated: Dec 4, 2023 22:24 IST
CLAT 2024 Answer Key: The Consortium of NLUs has released the answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out and download the answer key on the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in by entering the login credentials. 

Examinees can calculate their estimated scores with the help of CLAT answer key 2024 and the marking scheme. This year, more than 1 lakh students took the exam. The CLAT 2024 exam was held on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm in offline mode. 

CLAT 2024 Answer Key- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the provisional key is given below:

CLAT Consortium Answer Key

CLICK HERE

How to Download CLAT Consortium Answer Key?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2024 answer key link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials (if required)

Step 4: The CLAT answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Save it for future reference

What After Release of CLAT 2024 Answer Key?

After the release of the CLAT consortium answer key, candidates who are not satisfied with the answers can raise objections on the official website. The objections will then be reviewed by the experts. If any of the challenges are accepted, a final/revised answer key will be released. 

CLAT LLM 2024 Expected Cut-off

Check out the tentative cut-off below:

CLAT 2023 Sections

Expected cut off

Constitutional Law

35+

Contract, Torts, Criminal Law, International Law, IPR and Jurisprudence.

30+

Law topics and Contemporary issues

30+

Total

90+ expected cut-off marks

