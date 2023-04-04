CMAT Admit Card 2023 Soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

CMAT 2023 Admit Card: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency is likely to announce the CMAT examination date soon in online mode. Those candidates who have already registered for the Common Management Admission Test 2023 to get admission into various management programmes will be able to download their admit cards from the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2023 Information Bulletin - Direct Link (Click Here)

CMAT 2023 Exam Schedule

Candidates who are appearing for the CMAT examination 2023 can check the important dates related to the CMAT exam in the table given below.

Events Dates Last date to submit the CMAT registration form March 13, 2023 Availability of CMAT hall ticket 2023 To be Announced CMAT Examination 2023 Date To be Announced Declaration of CMAT Result 2023 To be Announced

What are the details mentioned on the CMAT 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates are advised to through the details mentioned on their respective hall tickets. As per past year's trends, It is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on the CMAT 2023 admit card.

Name of the student

CMAT Exam Date

CMAT Examination Time

Name of the CMAT exam centre

How to Download CMAT Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the CMAT hall tickets.

Step 1: Visit NTA CMAT’s official website - cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the CMAT 2023 admit card direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as registration number, date of birth, and password

Step 4: After this, the CMAT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the CMAT admit card 2023 and take printouts of the same for future reference

CMAT 2023 Exam Details

The Common Management Admission Test 2023 is a national-level entrance examination that is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission into various MBA/PGDM programmes. The examination is conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode with a duration of 3 hours. Shortlisted candidates will get admission into AICTE participating institutes.

