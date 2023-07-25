  1. Home
  3. COMEDK 2023 Round 2 Phase 1 Choice Filling Begins, Window To Close Tomorrow

COMEDK 2023 round 2 phase 2 choice filling link open. Candidates can enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for the allotment process until tomorrow, July 26, 2023. Check complete details here. 

Updated: Jul 25, 2023 13:28 IST
COMEDK 2023 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has commenced the phase 1 choice filling for COMEDK 2023 round 2 Engineering. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can visit the official website to enter the choices. 

As per the dates given, the last date for students to submit their choices is July 26, 2023. The allotment, decision-making, and fee payment will be done from July 28 to 31, 2023 and candidates can report to the allotted colleges from July 28 to August 1, 2023. The choice filling for phase 2 will begin on August 4, 2023.

COMEDK 2023 Round 2 phase 1 choice filling link is available on the official website - comedk.org. A direct link for students to enter their choices is also available here.

COMEDK 2023 Round 2 Phase 1 Choice Filling - Click Here

Steps to Complete COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Choice Filling

The link for students to enter their choices for COMEDK engineering counselling is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to submit their choices.

  • Visit the official website of COMEDK
  • Click on the login link
  • Enter the login credentials required 
  • Enter the choices in the choice-filling link
  • Save the choices and click on the final submission

The phase 2 choice filling window will open on August 4, 2023. Candidates can submit their choices until August 6, 2023. The allotment list for the phase 2 students will be available on August 9, 2023, and the decision making and fee payment link will be available until August 12, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from August 9 to 14, 2023.

Also Read: Ambedkar University PG Admission 2023: Helpline Numbers Issued by AISA for Candidates

 
