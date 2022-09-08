COMEDK Architecture Counselling 2022 registrations extended, Apply at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has extended the COMEDK Counselling Registrations dates. According to the notification provided, the COMED Architecture Registration and Document verification link will be available until september 11, 2022. Students interested in appearing for the COMEDK UGET 2022 exams can visit the official website to complete the application process for the Architecture Counselling Registrations.

The complete counselling schedule for COMEDK UGET 2022 is yet to be announced by officials. Candidates eligible for the counselling procedure can check the registration details and other information here.

Steps to apply for COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling

The link for students to register for COMEDK UGET 2022 is available on the official website - comedk.org. Candidates can go through the steps provided here to complete the COMEDK Architecture registration and document verification process.

Step 1: Visit the COMEDK UGET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Architecture Registration/ Login

Step 3: Enter the Login credentials as required

Step 4: Complete the counselling application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee as required

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

After completing the COMEDK Counselling Registrations candidates will be able to complete the choice filling process by entering the course and college of their choice during the choice filling procedure.

Based on the choices entered by students in the choice filling process the mock allotment will be released. After the mock allotment is released candidates will be able to edit and make changes in the choices entered during the choice filling procedure. The first allotment list taking into consideration the choices edited by students ill be released shortly after.

