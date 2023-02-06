COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration from Feb 15, Check Exam Dates Here

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Soon: As per the latest updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) application form on February 15, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to fill out the COMEDK UGET 2023 application form on the official website i.e. comedk.org

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for COMEDK UGET 2023 is April 24, 2023 (up to 4:30 pm). Afterward, no applications will be entertained. Candidates will be permitted to edit COMEDK UGET 2023 application form between April 26 and 29, 2023. However, the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire COMEDK 2023 Schedule below.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Dates

Event Date Application start date February 15, 2023, Mock test made available online March 23, 2023 Application end date April 24, 2023 Start date to edit select fields in application form April 26, 2023, Last date to edit select fields in application form April 29, 2023 Start date to download Admit Card May 18, 2023 Last date to download Admit Card May 28, 2023 COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2023 Entrance Exam May 28,2023 Publishing of Provisional Answer Keys and start date for objections May 30, 2023 Last date for receiving challenges/objections to Provisional Answer Keys June 1, 2023 Publishing of Final Answer keys June 6, 2023 Declaration of Result June 10, 2023

How To Fill COMEDK UGET 2023 Application Form?

Eligible candidates will be able to fill out COMEDK UGET 2023 application from February 15, 2023. They can go through these steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. comedk.org

Step 2 : Click on COMEDK UGET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register by entering the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered ID and password

Step 5: Upload documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

