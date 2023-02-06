    COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration from Feb 15, Check Exam Dates Here

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration from Feb 15

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Soon: As per the latest updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) application form on February 15, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to fill out the COMEDK UGET 2023 application form on the official website i.e. comedk.org

    Candidates must note that the last date to apply for COMEDK UGET 2023 is April 24, 2023 (up to 4:30 pm). Afterward, no applications will be entertained. Candidates will be permitted to edit COMEDK UGET 2023 application form between April 26 and 29, 2023. However, the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire COMEDK 2023 Schedule below.

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Dates

    Event

    Date

    Application start date

    February 15, 2023,

    Mock test made available online

    March 23, 2023

    Application end date

    April 24, 2023

    Start date to edit select fields in application form

    April 26, 2023,

    Last date to edit select fields in application form

    April 29, 2023

    Start date to download Admit Card

    May 18, 2023

    Last date to download Admit Card

    May 28, 2023

    COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2023 Entrance Exam

    May 28,2023

    Publishing of Provisional Answer Keys and start date for objections

    May 30, 2023

    Last date for receiving challenges/objections to Provisional Answer Keys

    June 1, 2023

    Publishing of Final Answer keys

    June 6, 2023

    Declaration of Result

    June 10, 2023

    How To Fill COMEDK UGET 2023 Application Form?

    Eligible candidates will be able to fill out COMEDK UGET 2023 application from February 15, 2023. They can go through these steps to apply-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. comedk.org
    • Step 2: Click on COMEDK UGET 2023 registration link
    • Step 3: Register by entering the required details
    • Step 4: Now, log in with registered ID and password
    • Step 5: Upload documents and pay prescribed fee
    • Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

