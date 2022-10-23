COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Phase 2 Choice filling from tomorrow, Apply at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2022 Choice Filling: The consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will begin the COMEDK UGET 2022 Choice Filling procedure for Round 2 Phase 2 Counselling from tomorrow onwards. According to the schedule provided on the official website the choice filling link for COMEDK UGET, 2022 Counselling will begin on October 24, 2022.

The COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 2 Phase 2Choice filling link will be activated on the official website from 3 PM onwards. The last date for students to complete the COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling choice-filling procedure is October 27, 2022.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 2 Phase 2 counselling Choice Filling link will be available on the official website - comedk.org. A direct link for students to complete the choice-filling round will also be available here. The link will be available as soon as the choice-filling process begins.

How to enter choices for COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 2 Phase 2 Counselling

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Phase 2 seat allotment is conducted based on the choices entered by students in the choice-filling process. When entering the choices candidates must make sure that they enter the options in their order or preference.

Step 1: Visit the COMEDK UGET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling choice-filling link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials to enter the choices

Step 4: Submit the choices in the order of reference for allotment

Step 5: Save the options and complete the choice-filling procedure

COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 2 Phase 2 seat allotment link will be made available on the official website on October 29, 2022. The allotment will be conducted based on the number of vacant seats available and the choices entered by the students. Candidates allotted seats in the second round seat allotment process can report to the allotted institutions and complete the admissions as per schedule.

