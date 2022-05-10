CUET 2022: DU asks St. Stephens to conduct admissions based on CUET for unreserved category

CUET 2022: As per recent reports, Delhi University has written to St. Stephens College and asked the institution to conduct admissions through CUET only for the unreserved seats. The university has asked the institution not to conduct sub categorisation under the Christian Community.

In recent times, the university and the college have been going back and forth over the institution insisting that it will give 85:15 weightage to the CUET Exam scores and interviews for the candidates across the categories. The university has also stated that interviews should be conducted only for the reserved category students.

No Sub Categorisation for Minority Admissions

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh stated that the university has written to the college mentioning that they will have to follow the Executive Council resolution for conducting the admissions to the general category seats based on the CUET scores. DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, confirming the development also stated that the university has written to the college asking that the minority seats of 85 percent weightage should be given to CUET scores and 15 percent to the interview performance of the candidates. The university has also stated that there should be no categorisation or sub-categorisation within the Christian Community.

I found this Press Release of St Stephen College on social media about admission process post CUET. It’s unfortunate that merit is being circumvented in the name of minoritism. pic.twitter.com/MoDRrIGIF0 — ASHWANI MAHAJAN (@ashwani_mahajan) April 22, 2022

Admission Policy at St. Stephens

St. Stephens being a minority institution reserves 50% seats to students from the Christian Community and until last year out of the marked seats for the Christian students 50% were reserved for those belonging to the church of North India while the remaining was for the students from Diocese of Delhi, Church of North India which is also the management of the institution.

According to the admission notification posted on the website of St. Stephens college it has been mentioned that 85% weightage will be given to the CUET scores and 15% to the interview for the admissions to all categories. The college also stated that it reserved the right to proceed with admissions as per its admission policy guaranteed as a minority institution.

