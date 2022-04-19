St Stephens Admission 2022: Admission to be based on CUET, Interview Round Mandatory for All Candidates

St Stephens Admission 2022: As per the latest updates, Delhi University's St. Stephen's College has decided to adopt CUET but the UG admissions will not be done solely based on that. Recent updates suggest that the Interview round for UG admissions will also be conducted. According to St Stephen's College, as a minority institution, it reserves the right to proceed with admissions as per its own admission policy.

The entire system of admissions based on CUET similar to DU admissions is new for St. Stephen's. This is because the college always followed its own rules for admissions. Usually, the college had its own cut-off list, which was different from the rest of DU's cut-off lists.

Approval To Continue St Stephen's Interview Round

Ever since CUET has been introduced, St. Stephen's has written to DU and its authorities seeking approval for continuing the interview mandate. As per media reports, the Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh stated that the issue of St. Stephen's admissions would be resolved amicably and with dialogue. With rounds of meetings being inconclusive, St. Stephen's is now expected to submit its final response to DU. After the response, Delhi University's concerned authorities are expected to take a call on St. Stephen's UG admissions process for this academic year.

St. Stephen's Weightage To CUET and Interview Round

Earlier, St Stephen's college has said that admissions to the minority institution will be based on 85% of the CUET scores and 15% of the interview marks for all categories, as opposed to what they have been directed for by the varsity. This Interview mandate is what has been causing some debate since no other institute has this rule. In an admission notice posted on its website, the college mentioned that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions as per its own admission policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution.

St. Stephen's Reservation Policy

The college reserves 50% of its seats for general candidates and the remaining for Christian students. The college will decide on the number of applicants under all categories, who will be shortlisted on the basis of CUET score and they will be called for interview. DU Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had recently said that for the general seats, the college should solely take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores into consideration, while for minority seats, it can hold interviews and assign a weightage of 85% to CUET scores and the rest to interviews.

