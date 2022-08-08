CUET 2022: NTA released New CUET Schedule with Revised Exam Dates and Admit Card Details, Check Here

CUET 2022 Revised Schedule Released: NTA - National Testing Agency has released a revised exam schedule for CUET 2022 Exam for the test which were cancelled between 4th to 6th August 2022. As per the latest notification issued by the NTA, the exam or candidates whose test was scheduled to be held in Phase 2 (4th to 6th August 2022) but was cancelled due to technical / administrative reasons, was earlier to be held between 12th to 14th August 2022. However, the latest notification states that candidates have requested change in the exam dates due to several festivals falling around this period. Therefore, CUET 2022 Phase 2 Re-exam will now be held from 24th to 28th August 2022. The apex testing agency will also issue fresh admit cards to such candidates.

#CUET NTA to reschedules #CUETUG2022 Phase 2 Exam to 24th to 28th August pic.twitter.com/gyJOuBoI30 — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) August 7, 2022

CUET 2022 Phase 2 Cancelled Exam from 24th to 28th August

As reported earlier, the NTA had faced a lot of backlash from students and parents who were impacted due to cancellation of CUET 2022 Phase 2 Examination at multiple exam centres across the country due to technical and administrative reasons. Such candidates were offered the option to appear for the exam from 12th to 14th August; but many candidates objected to the same due to festival season. In fact, 15811 candidates had requested change in date from 12th to 14th August and in adherence with the same, the Phase 2 Cancelled Exam will now be held between 24th to 28th August 2022. The apex testing agency will also issue fresh admit cards to such candidates as well. To get more details about the same, candidates are advised to click on the below-given link and go through the official notice released by the NTA.

CUET 2022 Phase 3 Exam To Continue as Per Schedule

Another important information that the latest notification issued by NTA is that the CUET 2022 Phase 3 Exam will continue as per its earlier schedule. According to the dates notified by the testing agency earlier, CUET 2022 Phase 3 Exam were to be held on 17th, 18th and 20th August 2022. The exam for CUET UG 2022 Phase 3 will continue to be held as per the schedule and dates mentioned above. In case of any confusion or problems being faced by candidates, the NTA has created a special email helpline which can be reached at cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to mention their Application Number while sending their grievance in the email and the official will respond the their queries soon.

