CUET 2022: 9.8 Lakh Registrations, Applications End on 21st May, Apply at cuet.samarth

CUET 2022 Registrations: As per a recent tweet put by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, until now, the UGC has received close to 9,81,406 Registrations and 7,39,027 fully filled application forms. Students who are yet to submit their CUET 2022 Applications and those who are yet to start with the registration process can check below the complete step by step procedure and other relevant CUET 2022 Registration and Application Submission details here.

The last date for students to complete the registration and application process for the CUET 2022 examinations is soon approaching. According to the revised schedule for the CUET 2022 Registrations, the last date for students to complete the CUET 2022 Registrations is May 22, 2022. CUET 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the Participating Central Universities. (https://www.jagranjosh.com/news/cuet-2022-list-of-universities-accepting-cuet-scores-check-details-here-163212)

In Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for under graduate admissions, as of today, total registrations are 9,81,406 and submitted applications are 7,39,027.#NTA #CUET. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 11, 2022

CUET 2022 Eligibility Criteria for Applications

When applying for the CUET 2022 Entrance Examinations it is mandatory that students apply after completely going through the eligibility criteria for each course. As per the basic eligibility criteria, students applying for the entrance examinations must have completed their qualifying class 12 examinations with the minimum marks prescribed for each course. Students must also note that the eligibility criteria for admissions will vary depending on the university and college applying.

CUET 2022 Registrations- Important Documents

The CUET 2022 Registration and Application process is completely online. Students applying for the CUET 2022 UG Examinations are required to make sure that they upload all the required documents and scanned images when submitting the application form. The List of documents to be uploaded when submitting the CUET 2022 Applications is provided below.

Class 10and 12 Certificate/ Scorecard

Birth Certificate

Passport Size Photograph and Signature image (Scanned)

Category/ Reservation certificate (if applicable)

ID proof

CUET 2022 Application Fee

Submitting the CUET 2022 Application fee is mandatory in order for the applications to be submitted and considered for the further procedures. The CUET 2022 Application Fee has to be submitted in the online mode only. The CUET 2022 Application fee submission Gateway link will be available along with the online application form. Candidates can check below the CUET 2022 Application Fee to be submitted based on Category

General category (unreserved): Rs 650

EWS/OBC-NCl categories: Rs 600

SC/ST/PwBD/ThirdGender categories: Rs 550

For centers outside India, the application fee is Rs 3000.

