CUET 2022 Phase 4 Exam Cancelled at Few Centres Due To Technical Issues, Know Details Here

CUET UG Phase 4 Exam 2022: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) commenced CUET UG Phase 4 exam from today, 17th August 2022. However, as per media reports, the CUET UG 2022 exam had to be cancelled at some of the centres due to reports of technical glitches. Last week, UGC had announced that the NTA has taken a series of measures, including additional technical manpower and increased server capacity, to ensure smooth conduct of the fourth phase of CUET UG.

However, the technical issues with CUET-UG persist despite the measures taken by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the controversial second phase that started on 4th August 2022. Although, the candidates were also given another chance to reappear for the CUET UG exam.

Another Chance To Reappear in CUET UG Exam 2022

As per media reports, the candidates who were appearing for Phase 4 today and were not able to appear for the exam because of technical glitches will be given a chance to reappear. They also claimed that their centres were changed at the last moment. The fourth phase began with nearly 3.6 lakh candidates scheduled to appear in the exam.

The exam for additional 11,000 candidates, who were to appear in the fourth phase from August 17-20, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for the centre. The CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 commenced on 17th August and will be held on 18th and 20th August 2022 too.

Technical Glitches Continued in CUET UG Phase 4 Exam 2022

Technical glitches continued in the fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET - UG) with several students claiming that the exam was cancelled at their respective centres. Among centres where the morning slot of the exam was cancelled was Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology in Delhi, Asia Pacific Institute in Jasola (Delhi) AIS Assessment Zone, Aakash International Senior Secondary School in Delhi’s Nangloi region and JNM College Khushal Nagar in Varanasi.