CUET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): NTA releases CUET Hall Ticket for 30th Aug Exam, Download at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): CUET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 6 Exam to be held on 30th August has been released. As per the official update, NTA - National Testing Agency has officially released the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card for the upcoming national-level university entrance examination today - 27th August 2022. Candidates who are registered to appear for the Common University Entrance Test 2022 on Tuesday are advised to download their hall ticket at the earliest. Candidates can access and download CUET Phase 6 Hall Ticket by logging onto the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. To simplify this process further, a direct link for CUET 2022 Admit Card Download is also placed below:

94 Thousand Candidates To Attempt CUET on 30th Aug

As per tentative estimates, approx. 94 thousand candidates will be attempting the CUET 2022 Phase 6 Examination on 30th August 2022. As per the official notice released by NTA; a total of 2.8 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the CUET 2022 Entrance Exam of which around 1.91 lakh have already appeared for the exam during the first three days of the Phase 6.

CUET 2022 Phase 6 - Day-wise Participation of Students Day No of Students Who Attempted Exam Day 1 - 24th August 2022 72,729 Day 2 - 25th August 2022 52,139 Day 3 - 26th August 2022 66,466

How to Download CUET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 6 Examination?

As done for earlier phases, the CUET 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card has been released by the exam authority online on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates who are registered for Phase 6 of CUET 2022 Exam and are to appear for the test on 30th August as per their exam intimation slip are advised to log onto the website download their hall tickets. To download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card, candidates need to log onto the portal and locate admit card download link from the top menu. On the next page, candidates will be required to enter their credentials i.e., Application Number and Date of Birth along with the Security Pin. In response, CUET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded as PDF on your device.

