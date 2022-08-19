CUET Admit Card 2022 Phase 5 (OUT): Download CUET Phase 5 Hall Tickets at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

CUET Admit Card 2022 Phase 5 (OUT): CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card has been released for the test scheduled to be held from 21st August 2022. NTA - National Testing Agency has published the Common University Entrance Test, CUET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 5 of the University Entrance Exam. Candidates who have registered for the Phase 5 of CUET 2022 Exam can now download their individual hall tickets for the upcoming examination. Candidates can now access and download their CUET Phase 5 Admit Cards online by visiting the portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to download the same has also been placed below as well:

Download CUET 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

2 Lakh Candidates Appear for Phase 5 Exam

As per the details shared by the exam authority, CUET 2022 Phase 5 Exam will be attempted by nearly 2 lakh candidates. The official estimates puts the total number of candidates for 2.01 lakh candidates expected to appear for the same. The Phase 5 of the Exam is scheduled to eb held from 21st to 23rd August 2022. Candidates who are registered to appear for the Phase 5 of the CUET 2022 Exam are advised to download their hall tickets or admit cards for the same, without which they will not be granted entry into the examination hall.

Click Here to Read Detailed Notification

How to Download CUET Phase 5 Admit Card online?

Like the earlier sessions, the admit card of CUET 2022 Phase 5 Exam has been published online and made available online. To download CUET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 5 Exam, candidates need to log onto the portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in. On the homepage of the website, candidates need to locate link for Admit Card download and clicking on it will take them to the next page with input fields. Here, candidates need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth along with the Security Pin displayed on the screen. In response to entering this information, candidates’ CUET 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. From here, candidates can download their hall tickets and take printout of the same for exam purposes.

