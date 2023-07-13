CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Check NTA CUET PG Answer key Date, Time, latest updates and PDF Download Link Here

How to Download NTA CUET PG Answer Key PDF?

Candidates can check out the CUET PG answer key by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provisional answer key link

Step 3: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download it

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

Updated as on July 13, 2023, at 5.36 PM