CUET UG 2022 Results Expected This Week, Check Marking Scheme and other details here

CUET UG 2022 Results: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the CUET UG 2022 Examination Results by this week. The CUET UG 2022 examinations were conducted in the online mode in a total of six phases. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 Examinations will be able to check the results through the link available on the official website.

The National Testing Agency recently declared the provisional answer key for the CUET UG 2022 examinations. Candidates can cross check the answers given in the provisional answer key with the response sheet which is also available on the official website.

Candidates must note that the CUET UG 2022 Final Answer Key will be released based on the suggestions and objections raised by students on the CUET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key. Students awaiting the CUET UG 2022 Results can check here the exam pattern and marking scheme to be followed for the final results of CUET UG 2022.

CUET UG 2022 Exam Pattern

The CUET UG 2022 examinations were conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the various central universities. The exams were conducted in the computer based mode across the designated exam centers. Students had to answer a total of 40 questions in language papers, 40 in Domain specific papers and 60 in General in the Slot 1 of the CUET UG 2022 exams while for Slot 2 students were required to answer 40 questions in language and 40 questions in Domain specific subjects. Candidates can check the complete pattern of the CUET UG 2022 exams here.

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer will fetch Five marks (+5)

Any incorrect option marked will be given -1.

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark.

If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. *

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks.

