CUET UG 2023: Check Key Changes in Exam Pattern, Registration Fee Here

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency has begun the CUET UG 2023 Registration and Application process. Candidates eligible to apply for the CUET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website of CUET and complete the registrations. The last date for candidates to apply for the CUET UG 2023 is March 12, 2023.

Along with the CUET UG 2023 Registration link, candidates have also been provided with detailed information regarding the examinations through the CUET UG 2023 Information Bulletin. As per the details given, this year NTA has introduced some key changes in the CUET 2023 exams, exam pattern, registration fee and the number of questions asked for the exam. Candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2023 exams can check here the key revisions incorporated in the CUET UG 2023 exams.

CUET UG 2023: Changes in the Examination

Candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2023 Exam can check here the major changes introduced by the NTA for the CUET 2023 exams.

Candidates will have more subjects to choose from when applying for the exams. While last year students could choose only 9 subjects, this year students can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all three sections.

NTA has increased the registration fee based on the number of subjects chosen by the candidates. In 2022, the General Category students opting for upto four subjects were required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 650 but this year students are to pay Rs. 750 for 3 subjects.

International students are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 3750 for 3 subjects and a maximum of Rs. 11,000 for 10 subjects.

Last year international students were required to submit a registration fee of Rs. 3000 irrespective of the number of subjects chosen.

CUET UG 2023 Registration Fee

This year, NTA has reduced the number of questions to be attempted. Sections 1A and 1B will follow the same pattern, while the number of questions to be attempted in Sections 2 and 3 has been reduced.



Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Registration: UG Application Form Live at cuet.samarth.ac.in