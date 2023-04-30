CUET UG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Soon, Check Steps to Download Here

CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency will soon release the Common University Cum Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate exam city intimation slip in online mode. Once released, those registered candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam to get admission into various undergraduate programmes will be able to check and download it from the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, it is expected that the examination authority will issue the CUET UG admit card in the second week of May 2023. Both admit card and exam city intimation slip will be released in online mode. Candidates must note that the exam city slip and admit card are not the same, the city slip will have the details about the exam centre, whereas the admit card is another important document to be carried at the test centre. CUET UG admit card includes the details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam time, date of birth and other exam-related instructions.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Schedule

As per the schedule, the CUET UG entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages, in CBT mode. Candidates can check the important dates related to exam in the table given below:

Events Dates CUET UG exam 2023 May 21 to May 31, 2023 Reserve dates for CUET UG 2023 Exam June 1, 2023, to June 7, 2023 Release of CUET UG Answer Key 2023 To be announced Announcement of CUET UG result 2023 To be announced

How to download CUET UG Exam City Intimation Slip 2023?

Once released, candidates will be able to download the city slip by entering the required details on the official portal. They can go through the steps that are given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-CUET i.e. cuet.smarath.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login link available under candidate's activity

Step 3: Now, login using the required credentials such as application number and date of birth/password

Step 4: A new window will open, showing exam city intimation slip

Step 5: Download the city slip and print a hard copy of it for future use

