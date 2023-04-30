TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket Out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Know How to Download Here

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) today, April 30, 2023. Those candidates who are appearing for the TS EAMCET entrance exam can download their respective admit cards by entering the required credentials from the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the examination authorities will conduct the TS EAMCET exam in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon from May 10 to May 14, 2023. The morning shift exam will start from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the afternoon shift exam will be held between 3 PM and 6 PM. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to download their admit cards.

TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket - Direct Link (Click Here)

TS EAMCET 2023 Registrations

As per the schedule, the last date to submit the TS EAMCET application form with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is May 2, 2023. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities.

Steps to download the TS EAMCET 2023 Admit Card

Those candidates appearing for the TS EAMCET examination to get admission into various engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses can follow the below-given steps to download their hall tickets.

Step 1: Go to official website of TS EAMCET i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the TS EAMCET hall ticket available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, enter all the required details such as registration number, date of birth etc

Step 4: After this, the TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and print a hard copy for future use

