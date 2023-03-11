    CUET UG 2023: Registration Dates Extended, Apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

    CUET UG 2023 registration dates have been extended to March 30, 2023. Candidates interested in applying can complete the registration process through the link available here.

    CUET UG 2023 Registration Dates Extended
    CUET UG 2023 Registrations Extended: The National Testing Agency has extended the CUET UG 2023 registration dates. According to the initial schedule, the CUET UG 2023 registration process was to close on March 12, 2023. According to the revised schedule, however, the CUET UG 2023 registration window will now close on March 30, 2023.

    The revised schedule was announced bu UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar in a tweet. The decision to extend the CUET UG 2023 registration process was taken since more universities have opted to consider the CUET UG 2023 scores for the UG Admissions. As per the latest updates 168 universities have decided to adopt CUET 2023 scores for admissions out of which 44 are Central Universities and 31 are state universities.

    CUET UG 2023 Revised Schedule

    Given below is the revised schedule for the CUET UG 2023 registration and application process

    Event

    Date

    Last date to submit Online Applications

    March 30, 2023 (9:50 PM)

    Last date for paylemt of online fee

    March 30, 2023 (11:50 PM)

    Application Correction Window

    April 1 to 3, 2023

    Exam City Intimation

    April 30, 2023

    CUET UG 2023 Registrations

    Candidates eligible to appear for the CUET UG 2023 entrance exams can check here the steps to follow when completing the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 203 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the required details

    Step 4: Fill in the CUET UG 2023 application form

    Step 5: Upload all academic documents

    Step 6: Submit the CUET UG 2023 application fee

    Step 7: Review the filled application and click on the final submission 

