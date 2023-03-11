CUET UG 2023: Registration Dates Extended, Apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 Registrations Extended: The National Testing Agency has extended the CUET UG 2023 registration dates. According to the initial schedule, the CUET UG 2023 registration process was to close on March 12, 2023. According to the revised schedule, however, the CUET UG 2023 registration window will now close on March 30, 2023.

The revised schedule was announced bu UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar in a tweet. The decision to extend the CUET UG 2023 registration process was taken since more universities have opted to consider the CUET UG 2023 scores for the UG Admissions. As per the latest updates 168 universities have decided to adopt CUET 2023 scores for admissions out of which 44 are Central Universities and 31 are state universities.

CUET UG 2023 Registrations - Click Here

CUET UG 2023 Revised Schedule

Given below is the revised schedule for the CUET UG 2023 registration and application process

Event Date Last date to submit Online Applications March 30, 2023 (9:50 PM) Last date for paylemt of online fee March 30, 2023 (11:50 PM) Application Correction Window April 1 to 3, 2023 Exam City Intimation April 30, 2023

The online Application Form for the CUET (UG) – 2023 has been extended as per the details given below. For more information, please visit https://t.co/cUvZGrXKqR and https://t.co/6511A38EDk pic.twitter.com/rtE8RoUQrK — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 10, 2023

CUET UG 2023 Registrations

Candidates eligible to appear for the CUET UG 2023 entrance exams can check here the steps to follow when completing the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 203 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Fill in the CUET UG 2023 application form

Step 5: Upload all academic documents

Step 6: Submit the CUET UG 2023 application fee

Step 7: Review the filled application and click on the final submission

Also Read: CUET UG 2023: Over 168 Universities to Conduct Admissions Through Entrance Exam, Check Details Here